American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $33.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. American Homes 4 Rent traded as low as $28.97 and last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 135643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,041,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,498,000 after purchasing an additional 66,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,094,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,734 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,157,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.95%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

