American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMH. Raymond James lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Homes 4 Rent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.91.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $43.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.95%.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,074. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,074. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

