American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.81

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.81 and traded as low as C$2.41. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$2.43, with a volume of 121,519 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOT.UN shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$191.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s payout ratio is -39.68%.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

