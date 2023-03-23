American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.57

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.57 and traded as high as $21.85. American Vanguard shares last traded at $21.56, with a volume of 113,889 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 85.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 1,034.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

