Americanas (OTCMKTS:BZWHF) Trading Down 0.6%

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.88 and last traded at $21.88. Approximately 1,750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 305% from the average daily volume of 432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Americanas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Americanas Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Americanas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americanas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.