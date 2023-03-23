Americanas (OTCMKTS:BZWHF) Trading Down 0.6%

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.88 and last traded at $21.88. Approximately 1,750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 305% from the average daily volume of 432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Americanas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.
Americanas Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36.
