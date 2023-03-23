AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.11.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,880 shares of company stock worth $2,987,780 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

AMETEK Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 583.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 74,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $138.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.71. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

