AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,832,003,000 after purchasing an additional 150,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,773,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,899,000 after purchasing an additional 357,665 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,341,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,005,000 after purchasing an additional 143,765 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,834,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,410,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,555,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,458,000 after purchasing an additional 159,056 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AME shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME opened at $138.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.71. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,880 shares of company stock worth $2,987,780. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

