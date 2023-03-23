Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ikena Oncology, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ikena Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ikena Oncology’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.
Several other research firms have also commented on IKNA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
Ikena Oncology Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ikena Oncology
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 25.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 163.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 148.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,013 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ikena Oncology Company Profile
Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ikena Oncology (IKNA)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.