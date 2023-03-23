Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ikena Oncology, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ikena Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ikena Oncology’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on IKNA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Ikena Oncology stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.80. Ikena Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 25.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 163.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 148.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,013 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

