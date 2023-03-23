Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $13.21 per share for the year. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.92 per share.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.80.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Shares of LULU opened at $303.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $824,128,000. Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $114,725,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after acquiring an additional 379,707 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,720,000 after acquiring an additional 359,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $296,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,546 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.