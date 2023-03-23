Analysts Issue Forecasts for NN, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of NN in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for NN’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NN in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NN Stock Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.80. NN has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in NN by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NN by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 875,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NN by 27.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NN in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NN in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

