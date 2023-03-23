Analysts Set Expectations for Orion Group Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orion Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Orion Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Orion Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORN. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Orion Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Group

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $86.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.75, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Orion Group by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Orion Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

(Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.