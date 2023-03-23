Analyzing Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) and Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT)

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Globalstar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Anghami shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.2% of Globalstar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Anghami shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Globalstar and Anghami, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globalstar 0 0 1 0 3.00 Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Globalstar currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. Given Globalstar’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Globalstar is more favorable than Anghami.

This table compares Globalstar and Anghami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globalstar -173.90% -91.50% -30.61% Anghami N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Globalstar and Anghami’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globalstar $148.50 million 12.20 -$256.92 million ($0.13) -7.69 Anghami $35.50 million 1.17 -$17.79 million N/A N/A

Anghami has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Globalstar.

Risk and Volatility

Globalstar has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anghami has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globalstar beats Anghami on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation. The company was founded in November 2003 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

About Anghami

Anghami Inc. operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

