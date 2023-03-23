Analyzing GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) and Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT)

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) and Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

GAN has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jianpu Technology has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GAN and Jianpu Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 2 1 0 2.33 Jianpu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

GAN presently has a consensus price target of $3.38, suggesting a potential upside of 142.81%. Given GAN’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GAN is more favorable than Jianpu Technology.

This table compares GAN and Jianpu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -43.18% -14.64% -11.30% Jianpu Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GAN and Jianpu Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $125.43 million 0.47 -$30.59 million ($1.38) -1.01 Jianpu Technology $126.33 million 0.29 -$31.35 million N/A N/A

GAN has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jianpu Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.0% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Jianpu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of GAN shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.1% of Jianpu Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GAN beats Jianpu Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc. engages in the operation of an open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels. The company was founded by Da Qing Ye, Jia Yan Lu, Cao Feng Liu, Chenchao Zhuang, and Zheng Yu Wu on June 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

