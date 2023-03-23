Analyzing Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) and Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) and Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Schneider Electric S.E. and Experian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schneider Electric S.E. 0 1 6 0 2.86 Experian 1 2 2 0 2.20

Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus price target of $151.33, indicating a potential upside of 372.18%. Given Schneider Electric S.E.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Schneider Electric S.E. is more favorable than Experian.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schneider Electric S.E. $36.01 billion 2.54 $3.66 billion N/A N/A Experian $6.29 billion 4.73 $1.17 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Schneider Electric S.E. and Experian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Schneider Electric S.E. has higher revenue and earnings than Experian.

Volatility and Risk

Schneider Electric S.E. has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Experian has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Schneider Electric S.E. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Experian shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Experian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Schneider Electric S.E. pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Experian pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%.

Profitability

This table compares Schneider Electric S.E. and Experian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schneider Electric S.E. N/A N/A N/A Experian N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Schneider Electric S.E. beats Experian on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure. The Industrial Automation segment is composed of industrial automation and industrial control activities, across discrete, process, and hybrid industries. The company was founded by Adolphe Schneider and Joseph-Eugène Schneider in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

About Experian

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services. The Credit Services provides information to organizations to help manage the risks associated with extending credit and preventing fraud. The Decision Analytics unlocks the value of its vast store of credit and marketing information, as well as other data sources, by applying expert consulting, analytical tools and software to convert data into valuable business decisions. The Marketing Services helps many of the organizations target and engage to customers through sophisticated marketing strategies that generate significant return on investment. The Consumer Services provides credit monitoring services to millions of consumers via the internet. The company was founded by John Wilfred Peace in 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

