Anemoi International (LON:AMOI) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Shares of Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI – Get Rating) traded down 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). 22,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 508,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.01).

Anemoi International Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.17. The firm has a market cap of £1.57 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

Anemoi International Company Profile

Anemoi International Limited, through its subsidiary, id4 AG, provides software and digital solutions to small and medium-size financial institutions. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

