APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of APA by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,182,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,965,000 after purchasing an additional 526,513 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of APA by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,009 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in APA by 385.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in APA by 14.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,854,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,982,000 after acquiring an additional 354,346 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

APA Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $34.35 on Thursday. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 3.52.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of APA from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of APA from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.