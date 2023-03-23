Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.19

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.19 and traded as high as $9.93. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 821,386 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on APEN shares. Cowen downgraded Apollo Endosurgery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Lake Street Capital lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Apollo Endosurgery Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $470.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Apollo Endosurgery

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 2.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 400,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,608,000 after purchasing an additional 670,632 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 61,327 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 657,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.