Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.19

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.19 and traded as high as $9.93. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 821,386 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on APEN shares. Cowen downgraded Apollo Endosurgery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Lake Street Capital lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.
Apollo Endosurgery Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $470.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Apollo Endosurgery
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.
