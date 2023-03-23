Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,215 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.0% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $157.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.34.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

