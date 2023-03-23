Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,199 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.3% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,944,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 139,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,215 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,738 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the period. Finally, Jenkins Wealth acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple Stock Down 0.9 %

AAPL stock opened at $157.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

