Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,883 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.0% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,738 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares in the last quarter. Jenkins Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $836,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 67,488 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 80,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Apple by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

AAPL opened at $157.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.34. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

