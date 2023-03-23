Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 7.0% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $157.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

