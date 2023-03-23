Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,432 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.6% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $826,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. UBS Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KGI Securities raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $118.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $142.01. The company has a market capitalization of $100.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

