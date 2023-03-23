Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,219 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.9% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $157.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.34. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.