Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARES. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $78.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 92.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.91. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 362.35%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at $60,712,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,079,594 shares of company stock worth $15,785,132 and have sold 5,121,973 shares worth $154,478,492. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2,395.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.