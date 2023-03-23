ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) Trading Down 1.8%

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.38. 57,966 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $270.28 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 80,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 37,364 shares during the period.

About ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF

The ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively selects global companies engaged in space exploration and innovation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. ARKX was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by ARK.

