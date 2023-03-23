Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 2,214 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,214 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,302,952,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $803,590,000 after acquiring an additional 98,189 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,609,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $673,366,000 after acquiring an additional 241,729 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,209,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $464,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,706,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,703,000 after purchasing an additional 24,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $776,739.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,066,523.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $776,739.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,066,523.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,995 shares of company stock worth $3,024,121 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $107.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.63. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $129.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Further Reading

