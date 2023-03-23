Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 78.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $80.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.358 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.