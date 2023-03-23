Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 146,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.48. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $36.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

