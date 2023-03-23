Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 4,319 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Barings BDC were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 35.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $828.83 million, a PE ratio of 76.81 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $10.99.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.47 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.02%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,000.10%.

Insider Activity at Barings BDC

In related news, Director Thomas Okel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,297.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

