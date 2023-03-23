Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.
Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $13.57.
About Invesco Preferred ETF
The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).
