ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $703.82.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KBC Securities lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $640.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $252.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $646.61 and its 200 day moving average is $562.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $714.62.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of ASML

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,965,167,000 after acquiring an additional 809,708 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,620,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,683,000 after acquiring an additional 463,749 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,596,000 after acquiring an additional 450,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Articles

