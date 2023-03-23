Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 59,943 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 107.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,766 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,943 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $16,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544,319 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,744 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $359,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,568 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $326,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,237,419 shares in the company, valued at $237,658,693.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,419 shares in the company, valued at $237,658,693.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,644 shares of company stock worth $27,482,009 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.9 %

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.77.

PANW opened at $190.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,727.00, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

