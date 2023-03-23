Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 499.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,427 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $11,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 899,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,782,000 after acquiring an additional 42,177 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,138,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 414,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after acquiring an additional 70,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 84,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCRI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Monarch Casino & Resort Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $72.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.74. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $94.26.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Monarch Casino & Resort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.11%.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

