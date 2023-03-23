Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,104,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Graham by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Graham by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total transaction of $43,996.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,859.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total value of $79,063.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total value of $43,996.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,859.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GHC stock opened at $569.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $628.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $608.56. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $525.58 and a 12-month high of $681.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.74%.
Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.
