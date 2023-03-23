Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,907 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $12,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $42.04 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.46. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

