Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,502,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121,580 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $12,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 14.8% during the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 19.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EGO shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.90 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.98.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

