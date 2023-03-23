Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 951.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,245 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,182 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 18,040 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk Stock Down 4.2 %

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,767.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,767.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,307 shares of company stock worth $669,107. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $198.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.