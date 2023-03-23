Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 178.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,201 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $12,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,404,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,443,000 after purchasing an additional 57,675 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 287.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,425,563.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $312.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $358.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.00.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

