Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $11.90 Million Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368,019 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $11,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson purchased 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unum Group Trading Down 3.9 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $38.01 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.28%.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.