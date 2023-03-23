Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $12.92 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1,857.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,828 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $12,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $147.56 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Stories

