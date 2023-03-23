Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $13.19 Million Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 331,949 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $13,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 107.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $84,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $529,285.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,641.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $669,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,193.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $529,285.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,641.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,887 shares of company stock worth $2,083,323. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $133.63 on Thursday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $140.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.68.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Recommended Stories

