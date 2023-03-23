Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $13.40 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2,821.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,445 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $13,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $135.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.33. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.15.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

