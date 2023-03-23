Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $15.47 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 191.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,075 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $15,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in Qorvo by 1.0% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock opened at $99.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.57.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

