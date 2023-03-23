Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $16.82 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 483.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 236,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,712 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $16,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Kellogg by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 46.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.78.

Kellogg Stock Down 1.0 %

K opened at $64.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day moving average is $70.32. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 84.59%.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 528,437 shares of company stock worth $35,218,511 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

