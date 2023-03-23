Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 3,244.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 202,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,987 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $12,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 300.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,032,000 after buying an additional 5,912,758 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,603,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after buying an additional 3,829,740 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,878,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO opened at $58.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.72. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -28.67%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,333,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,027,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,667 shares of company stock worth $7,898,208. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.22.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

