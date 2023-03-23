Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,050,396 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 491,947 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $13,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 214.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 756,500 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the third quarter worth approximately $6,396,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 52.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,589,000 after acquiring an additional 508,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,443,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,562,000 after acquiring an additional 422,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 9.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,349,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,667,000 after acquiring an additional 392,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLCA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Insider Activity at U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $818,401.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,684 shares in the company, valued at $20,434,969.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38. The company has a market cap of $859.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.60.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $412.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.45 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About U.S. Silica

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.