Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $11.80 Million in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 320,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,795,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 8.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Insider Activity at Tidewater

In other news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,063,645 shares in the company, valued at $121,442,887.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tidewater Stock Down 3.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TDW stock opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.45. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $51.88.

About Tidewater

(Get Rating)

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. The firm offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.