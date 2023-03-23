Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 162,576 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 172.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,576 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $13,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 147.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.54.

In other Alteryx news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $294,615.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,631.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AYX opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.09. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.54. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $301.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.64 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

