Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 95,775 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,775 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $16,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 42.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $439,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,927.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

TRU stock opened at $58.96 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.88 and a 200 day moving average of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

