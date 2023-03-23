Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33,771 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $16,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME opened at $159.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.15. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 20.55%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

EME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

